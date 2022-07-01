Mater Private Hospital Redland will get a boost thanks to the huge-hearts of Queenslanders who donated a record $1.5 million for the 2022 Mater Giving Day.
The total is a significant increase from the 2021 event where the community raised $932,000.
The 24-hour fundraiser supports Mater patients and their families by funding new equipment, medical research programs support services.
Mater private Hospital Redland received $47,095 from last year's for new gastroenterology equipment which is helping scientists efficiently diagnose digestive system conditions.
Every dollar raised in the fundraiser was tripled by Mater's matching donors, and Mater Foundation Executive Director Andrew Thomas said he was amazed by the response.
"Queenslanders have been hit by COVID-19, storms and floods this year - but none of that has affected their readiness to help others," Mr Thomas said.
"We asked Queenslanders to give whatever they could to support Mater's patients, and they gave more than we had ever hoped.
"Right across our state, from Townsville to the Redlands, Queenslanders have backed Mater because they know we back the sick and vulnerable in their communities.
"And in a challenging year for all health workers, the amount of support Mater has been shown is a real boost for everyone on the frontline of patient care."
Money from last year's Giving Day appeal was used to fund items of equipment and research projects across Mater, including additional physiotherapy support for breast cancer patients, an ENT navigation system for complex sinus surgery, robotic surgery equipment to improve patient rehabilitation times and a study exploring the use of synthetic drugs to combat gut inflammatory diseases in young people.
Funds also supported bereaved families and patients experiencing financial hardship during treatment.
You can still donate to the Mater Foundation for Giving Day this week at www.materfoundation.org.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
