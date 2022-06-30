As a Victoria Point retirement village celebrates a milestone anniversary, some of its first residents reflect on 30 years living at the estate on the bay.
Gwen and Laurie Philp were some of moved into the Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate on Moreton Bay's waterfront in 1992 to be closer to their family.
The Philps said they enjoyed being part of the tight-knit community.
"We have been living at Salford Waters for almost 30 years and have enjoyed every moment and wouldn't want to live anywhere else," they said.
"Salford Waters is an amazing community, and we look forward to spending many more happy years here.
"We visited a number of retirement villages in the area, and Salford Waters quickly became our first choice for its location on the water, beautiful gardens and ample space between units."
The couple has been active in the village community through the years and Mr Philp was President of the Residents Committee during the 90s.
The pair often coordinated activities with their neighbours.
"For many years we were involved with outdoor bowls, croquet, canasta five, bingo and billiards, coordinating the activities and encouraging other residents to join in," The Philps said.
"Thirty years later, we continue to enjoy the activities on offer and attend carvery nights and morning teas with our neighbours."
Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate assistant village manager Christine Little said retirees thrived in the village community.
"Living in a retirement village gives our residents time to do more of what they love, which for many is socialising with others," Ms Little said.
"The village has been a supporter of the wider community for many years with residents building connections that have a positive impact on those in the Redlands area, including many activities in partnership with local schools.
"Stockland Salford Waters is also proud to have played an important role supporting hundreds of retirees, like Gwen and Laurie Philp, to continue living independently for as long as possible."
To celebrate the milestone, residents who create the village newsletter will release a special edition featuring the history of the estate.
The community will celebrate the 30th anniversary on Sunday, July 3 with a birthday barbecue.
