JONES Retail Group has raised more than $40,000 for Redlands charity The Cage Youth Foundation through its Heart of the Community Foundation.
A full course of 144 players took to the green at Links Hope Island on the Gold Coast in June for Jones Retail Group's annual charity golf day.
The Cage Youth Foundation manager Angie Bowers said the charity was blown away by the generosity of those who sponsored, played and made donations at the event.
"These funds will enable us to help so many people through our programs and we couldn't be more grateful," she said.
Funds raised from last year's event provided The Cage with resources that allowed their team to help more than 8000 young people through mentoring and workshops
They were also able to provide counselling services to more than 1500 people thanks to those who donated and sponsored the 2021 event.
The Cage founder Linda Grieve said she was appreciative of the support Jones Retail Group and its suppliers had given to the foundation for a second straight year.
"The Jones Retail Group suppliers were so wonderful on the day, asking us more about the work we do, where we're located and telling us their own stories which mean so much to us," she said.
Jones Retail Group managing director Tyrone Jones said The Cage was an asset to the Redlands through its work providing support for the community.
"We are delighted to provide much needed funds to The Cage from our Annual Golf Day," he said.
"Both IGA and Jones and Co Grocer are passionate about supporting our local community and through our own charity, the Heart of the Community Foundation, we feel we can make a difference.
"We are proud to be associated with such a great charity."
The Cage Youth Foundation, based at Redland Bay, is a not-for-profit organisation headed by Pete and Linda Grieve and has been helping those in need since 2001.
Jones Retail Group owns and operates several IGA stores in the Redlands area, including IGA on Bloomfield at Cleveland and Supa IGA Mount Cotton.
The Heart of the Community Foundation has been set up to provide funds and contribute to local community and charity groups.
