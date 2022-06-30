Redland City Bulletin

Charity golf day raises more than $40,000 for The Cage Youth Foundation

June 30 2022 - 9:00pm
Tyrone Jones, Leanne Jones and David Kindt from Jones Retail Group with Linda, Angie and Paul from The Cage Youth Foundation. Photo supplied

JONES Retail Group has raised more than $40,000 for Redlands charity The Cage Youth Foundation through its Heart of the Community Foundation.

