Rugby Union fans and junior players will have the chance to get up close and personal with some of England's top rugby players next weekend as they visit the Redlands Rugby Club.
Touring players who are not named in next Saturday's clash with the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium will visit the Mudcrabs for training drills, a game of touch, and meet and greets.
The Wallabies play their first match against the England side at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night.
It is the first time England has visited Australia for a test series since 2016.
Redlands Rugby Union President Mike King said having high level rugby players at the club would show young players what they could achieve as they grow in the game.
"I think it's pretty exciting. The juniors can see their quality heroes up close and it's not an opportunity that is going to happen very often, it probably won't happen every year," he said.
"It's great that the club can rebuild amongst the community and show out junior members that we have these opportunities coming forward."
He said it was part of a five year plan to grow and expand the club ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup to be hosted by Australia.
"This is the top echelon and we're getting the the word out there about what we can host and the facilities that we've got available," Mr King said.
"We are the only club they're coming to in the Brisbane area so it's a great thing for us.
"Hopefully we can get another opportunity like this in a couple of years time, maybe even a couple of months. Once we get our name out there, hopefully we are the club that they choose."
The players will arrive at the club from 10.30-11am and young players from ages 4-6, 7-11 and 12 or older to run training drills and play a game of touch football.
"We will set up three continuous drill stations for about 45 minutes, and the touch game will take up the other 45 minutes," Mr King said.
Anyone is welcome and the club will keep the clubhouse open and play the match on the screens in the evening.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
