Let the sun shine down on Howeston Advertising Feature

Rainbow's end: After a wet start to the year, things are looking bright for Howeston Golf Course, about to host its annual pro-am. Photos: Supplied

After a wet start to the year, Howeston Golf Course has now turned to celebrations, having reached a 50 year milestone and looking ahead to this year's anticipated annual pro-am.

The Howeston Pro-Am will be held on Wednesday, July 20, and is the second longest running event on the Queensland Sunshine Circuit after the Dysart Pro-Am.



Last month represented 50 years since the little Birkdale strawberry and dairy farm was transformed into a nine hole, public access golf course, where people could pay less than a dollar green fee for all day golf.

The Howeston Golf Course was a family venture and the owners were Jack and Kath Howard and Bill and Lynn Weston.



Team work: The dedicated staff have worked wonders to get the course competition-ready.

In 1972 with little more than a strong determination and plenty of hard work, they transformed the battling farm into the beginning of what is still in 2022 a completely public access course.

There have been plenty of highlights along the way including hosting the Queensland PGA tournament in 1989 and maintaining the annual pro-am.

The land and golf course has been in the family for four generations and a majority of the dedicated staff are members of the Weston clan including manager Kel Weston who has been involved since the beginning.



Staff worked tirelessly during recent rain which caused some damage, but their efforts paid off and the course is ready for competition.