DOZENS of pubs and clubs across the Redlands will be screening the game three decider for the 2022 State of Origin Series this week.
The Redland City Bulletin has put together a list of the best places to cheer on Queensland in your suburb as they look to claim the series victory to atone for last season's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
The Maroons got up over the Blues 16-10 in game one at Sydney but were toweled by the side 44-12 in game two at Perth, making the third match in Brisbane the 2022 series decider.
Felise Kafusi is out for the contest, as are Cameron Munster and Murray Taulagi who tested positive for COVID last week.
Kalyn Ponga is expected to be back and ready for the game in Queensland territory.
The game will be played at Suncorp Stadium and is due to kick-off at 8.10pm AEST.
Among the venues showing the Origin series in the Redlands this year are the Victoria Point Tavern, Cleveland Sands Hotel and Cineplex.
Some places are offering food and drink deals throughout the series.
If your venue is planning to screen the game, email jordi.crick@redlandcitybulletin.com.au before game two in Perth and we will add you to the list.
Where to watch State of Origin live in the Redlands:
The State of Origin series decider sold out more than two weeks before kick-off at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
