Redland dancers are celebrating their success at state scholarships and preparing for national competition after two years of COVID interruptions.
Students from the Ashfield Ballet School in Capalaba received 17 placings, including three first places at the Australian Teachers of Dancing (ATOD) Queensland Scholarships in May.
Five dancers, 13-year-old Lucas Guerrini of Birkdale, and Wellington Point dancers 15-year-old Isla McPate, 16-year-olds Ashlee Howlett and Kirra Howlett and 17-year-old Saylor Davis, will go on to represent the state at the ATOD Australasian Scholarships next weekend.
Principal, Hayley Ashfield said she was looking forward to seeing her students continue to succeed at the national scholarships.
"I am extremely proud of our students as they manage both their schooling and dance training which is extremely challenging particularly over the past 2 years with the lockdowns and the disruptions to their training," Ms Ashfield said.
"They have never given up and maintained their dedication to their craft."
"Students have to receive high marks for their dance examinations to even qualify to compete so they work hard towards their examinations each year to ensure they receive high enough marks to be eligible."
Ms Ashfield said students had been working hard all year round to prepare for competition.
"Students have been performing in eisteddfods all over south-east Queensland over the holidays to gain valuable performance experience as well as private coaching with myself," she said.
"All five students have competed at a national level many times before. We proudly have students qualify for the Australasians every year.
"I am looking forward to seeing my students shine and bring their full potential and talent to the stage."
The ATOD Australasian Scholarships will be held at the QUT Gardens Theatre in Brisbane from July 16-17
Ms Ashfield said students from all over the country would come together for the first time since 2019.
"The dance industry and local dance schools have had an extremely challenging time during the COVID lockdowns being completely shut down so it is exciting to see our dance students and dance studios thriving again and enjoying everything dance and the arts brings to our community."
The Ashfield Ballet School has trained dance students for 43 years and is taking new enrolments in term three. To get in touch, contact info@ashfieldballet.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
