Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Redland hospital celebrates 35 years caring for the bayside

July 3 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A/Executive Director Anne Coccetti and Consumer Advisor Warren Stubbs cut the birthday cake as part of staff celebrations. Picture supplied.

Redland Hospital staff stepped back in time last week to celebrate 35 years of providing health care to the bayside community with an 80s themed dress up day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.