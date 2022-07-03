Redland Hospital staff stepped back in time last week to celebrate 35 years of providing health care to the bayside community with an 80s themed dress up day.
A community hospital on the Bayside was proposed in 1980 and the Redland Hospital has come a long way since it first open its doors in 1987 to its first patient, a 10 month old baby.
Redland Hospital Assistant Executive Director Anne Coccetti said the campus had grown significantly since the Redland Health Service Centre began operations in 1994 and the new hospital opened in 1999.
"Today, in 2022, we provide services in general medicine and surgery, cardiology, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, renal dialysis, paediatrics, allied health, and a range of support services such as pharmacy, pathology and medical imaging," she said.
"We are also building the new multi-level car park, modernising existing facilities and looking forward to a new Intensive Care Unit and additional beds as part of the Redland Hospital Expansion."
Ms Coccetti said a lot had happened at the hospital over the last three decades and expected more in years to come.
Last week's Budget announcement included an additional 28 beds for Redland Hospital.
Ms Coccetti said that Redland Hospital staff were proud to continue to care for and serve the growing Bayside community.
"Our staff are the foundation of everything we do here at Redland Hospital," she said.
"It is wonderful that we can all celebrate this milestone together and to acknowledge the amazing work of our healthcare team who stood tall and helped keep us healthy and safe during the global pandemic.
"I want to also pay tribute on this birthday to the members of the Redland Hospital Auxiliary and all of our volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure the hospital continues to provide the very best of care to the people of the Redlands."
Free popcorn was also given to staff and visitors and inpatients marked the occasion with a special cupcake treat.
