POLICE allege Mayor Karen Williams was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she ran off the road and crashed into a tree at Cleveland on budget day.
The long-serving Mayor has been charged with drink driving and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court on August 1.
Police say Cr Williams has been issued a notice to appear in court after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.177, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Council chief executive Andrew Chesterman confirmed earlier this week that the Mayor was driving a Redland City Council car when she crashed at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets.
A post-budget "thank you" event was held in the council chambers earlier the same day.
Cr Williams has admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before the crash and said she would be seeking counselling.
"I am deeply sorry for my actions and am incredibly thankful no one else was involved or injured," she said in a statement.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
