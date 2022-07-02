Redland City Bulletin

Mayor Karen Williams charged with drink driving after budget day crash

By Jordan Crick
Updated July 2 2022 - 1:28am, first published 12:05am
Police have alleged Mayor Karen Williams returned a blood alcohol reading of more than three times the legal limit.

POLICE allege Mayor Karen Williams was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when she ran off the road and crashed into a tree at Cleveland on budget day.

