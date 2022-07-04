Mater Private Hospital Redland experienced a rare baby boom last week with a record five bayside babies delivered in under 10 hours.
Midwives at Mater Mothers' Private Redland welcomed the record breaking bundles including three babies and a set of twins last Wednesday, all before 10am.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Director of Clinical Services Anne-Marie Judd said the hospital averaged one birth a day, so the new arrivals all at once were surprising and unexpected gifts.
"One in five Queensland babies are born at Mater Mothers' Hospitals across the state, but it would seem it was five for five on Wednesday in Redland," Ms Judd said.
More than 12,000 babies are born at Mater Mothers' hospitals every year.
First time mum Rachel Boreham said she was shocked to discover her baby boy Kaelyn Mansen was the fifth baby born at the Redlands hospital that day.
"My waters had broken back when I was just 33 weeks pregnant," Ms Boreham said.
"After a false start and cautiously spending a week in Mater Mothers' Private Brisbane on bed rest, I was pleased to get home and spend time before Kaelyn's arrival to set up the nursery, car seat and pack my hospital bag.
"Tuesday night we arrived at Mater Mothers' Private Redland and by Wednesday morning, baby Kaelyn had joined us - and he's absolutely perfect," she said.
The Mater Redland baby boom follows a trend of record-breaking deliveries, with similar mini baby booms a Mater Mothers' hospitals in Mackay and Townsville.
