Fish about Gold Coast, Raby Bay and dams for school holidays

By Michael Des David
July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Justin Norris caught a healthy fifty-three cm flathead at Raby Bay as Michael des David reports on this weeks fishing conditions.

The anglers who fished offshore managed to catch good fish with the small day tides allowing for more drifting time over the reefs.

