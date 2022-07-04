The anglers who fished offshore managed to catch good fish with the small day tides allowing for more drifting time over the reefs.
Snapper over 90 cm in length caught before dawn on lightly weighted baits floated down.
Advertisement
Once the main snapper bite tapered off at sunrise, anglers used baits for cobia, mulloway, and the odd snapper.
Tailor showed up inside the Pin Bar area; casting small and trolling lures was effective.
A few small tuna also made an appearance.
The surf beaches have been the pick for the tailor, the Gold Coast beaches are readily accessible, and if you can take the school holidays with your children, North Stradbroke Island Main Beach is the pick of the spots for tailor and dart.
With the abundance of flathead in the gutters, not many anglers go home empty-handed.
We have not yet seen the schools of tailor reach the smooth waters around our city, but this could be the week they pitch up, so keep plugging away, and you may be the lucky angler who gets onto a hot run of fish.
Justin Norris caught a healthy fifty-three cm flathead at Raby Bay.
Around 11 am at low tide, Justin drove down to the Raby Bay foreshore to try out his new birthday rod/reel combo.
Fishing the little beaches between the parks, he persisted in targeting a flathead.
After casting at four beaches and thinking he would give one more beach a go, and that was it, then it happened, and he caught his prize on a four-inch minnow chartreuse shad on 6lb braid and 10lb mono.
Well done, Justin; your persistence paid off.
Last Sunday, Raymond Kennedy fished the North Pine Dam and found the water was still discoloured.
It took them five hours to find a school of small bass, but they were hungry, with twenty-five boated between two of them in under an hour of fishing.
Red claw is abundant and of a good size.
The Hinze Dam is fishing well as the water clarity is improving.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com.au
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.