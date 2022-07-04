Two games in two days for RedCity Roar men and women's teams led to triumphant defeats and heartbreaking losses for both sides last weekend.
RedCity Roar hosted the Northside Wizards on Friday night at the First National Cleveland Den at the Paul Bancroft Centre.
They then travelled to the Gold Coast for an away game against the North Gold Coast Seahawks.
The Simple Promo Co women faced a tough opponent in the Wizards, sitting in the ladder's top four and led by Opals Tiana Managakahia and Shyla Heal.
Assistant Coach Carrie Mill took the reins as head coach with Cassie Dover away coaching the U14s RedCity Roar girls at Nationals in Cairns.
The Roar established a three point lead in a tight first quarter 19-16.
A three pointer from captain Kassandra Donnelly followed by a driving layup from Ariana Moorer signalled the teams intent at the start of the second quarter.
Despite several rallies led by Tiana Mangakahia the Roar were able to answer.
Ari Moorer, dominated the game with a triple double, 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Roar had five players in double figures which had Jaylen Cooper finding herself in space nailing six from ten of her three point attempts.
The Roar ran out comfortable winners 95 to 80.
The Plasmaide RedCity Roar men had a heart breaker in a tight game.
The men headed into the final quarter with a five point lead 50-45.
With just over a minute to go, Northside forward, Lual Diing made a tough layup, drew the foul and put the visitors up by one.
The Wizards seemingly had the game in hand with 10 seconds left, up by three and with possession from the half way line.
Jayden Hodgson attempt for another three on the buzzer fell short and the Wizards left with the win 69-66.
In the second game of the weekend the Simple Promo Co women went down to Seahawks 75 - 50, unable to find the form of the previous night.
Arina Moorer was consistent with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
The Plasmaide men found their groove in a high scoring match.
Spencer Parker, Jayden Hodgson and Nelson Larkins were efficient as the Roar started to find some balance in their scoring.
Mitch Poulain struggled with the size length and presence of Seahawks' Jordan Hunter.
Ironically it was a Mitch Poulian drive to basket in the last five seconds of the game that put the game out of reach for the Seahawks and the Roar left with a 107-101 win.
The Roar have another double header weekend, hosting the South West Metro Pirates this Friday night at the First National Cleveland Den at the Paul Bancroft Centre before heading to the Sunshine Coast to take on the the USC Rip on Saturday.
Games are at 6.30pm for Simple Promo Co women and 8.30pm for the Plasmaide men.
