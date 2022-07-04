Redland City Bulletin

Wins and losses for RedCity Roar in weekend double headers

By Peter Pollock
July 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RedCity Roar Simple Promo Co women star Jaylen Cooper nailed six from ten of her three point attempts. Picture by B.rad Sports Photography.

Two games in two days for RedCity Roar men and women's teams led to triumphant defeats and heartbreaking losses for both sides last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.