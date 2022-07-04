Redland City Bulletin
Adelia Berridge to move motion of no confidence against Mayor at Redland City Council meeting

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:20am, first published 1:30am
Mayor Karen Williams will take unpaid leave until her drink driving charge is dealt with in court.

COUNCILLOR Adelia Berridge will move a motion of no confidence against embattled Mayor Karen Williams at the next Redland City Council meeting, saying it is time to "draw a line in the sand" for the community.

