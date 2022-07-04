COUNCILLOR Adelia Berridge will move a motion of no confidence against embattled Mayor Karen Williams at the next Redland City Council meeting, saying it is time to "draw a line in the sand" for the community.
Cr Williams has resisted calls to resign after her budget day crash, announcing on the weekend that she would take unpaid leave until her drink-driving charge is dealt with in court.
Police allege the Mayor returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.177 - which is more than three times the limit - after crashing her car into a tree at Cleveland and admitting to drinking "several glasses" of wine.
Cr Berridge said her motion did not have the power to immediately remove Cr Williams from the city's top job but said it sent a message that councillors were listening to constituents.
"In the days since the Mayor's crash, my constituents have expressed their views to me loud and clear," she said.
"The overwhelming majority believe the Mayor's actions were completely unacceptable and not fitting of a person holding a position of high office. I share this view."
Cr Berridge will call on her council colleagues to support the motion, arguing the crash had created an "ongoing distraction" and an "integrity cloud" was hanging over the Mayor's office.
"The people of Redland City must have confidence that their elected representatives will remain beyond reproach and set an exemplary standard of conduct," she said.
"It is clear that the Mayor's actions have breached this confidence of the overwhelming majority of Redland City residents."
Cr Williams, who passed a decade as Redland City Council Mayor earlier this year, was charged with drink driving over the weekend and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court on August 1.
She crashed a council-owned Lexus station wagon at the intersection of Queen and Wellington streets on June 24 and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"I again apologise for my actions and the toll they have taken on my community," Cr Williams said in a statement.
"I made a serious personal error of judgement, for which I am deeply sorry."
Cr Berridge said she intended to table the motion of no confidence in the Mayor at the next Redland City Council general meeting on July 20.
"This is not a decision I take lightly. However, I believe it is necessary to draw a line in the sand under this matter to allow the Redlands community to move on from this ordeal," Cr Berridge said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
