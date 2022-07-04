Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United on top of FQPL1 Ladders after weekend win

By Ray Gardner
July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
Red Devils' Ben Njie scored his second goal within the week for Redlands United to seal the win over SWQ Thunder. Picture by Ray Gardner.

Redlands United have stolen the top spot on the FQPL1 ladder after continuing good form on a drizzly Saturday evening during a scrappy battle against South West Queensland Thunder at Cleveland's Compass Grounds.

