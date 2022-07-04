Redland City Bulletin

Fuel prices in the South East are set to be lower this week

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACQ fuel price expert Dr Ian Jeffreys recommends motorists take advantage of low prices expected this week.

Fuel prices have dipped across the South East, and RACQ recommends local motorists fuel up to take advantage of the drop.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.