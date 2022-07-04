Fuel prices have dipped across the South East, and RACQ recommends local motorists fuel up to take advantage of the drop.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, average pump prices for unleaded have remained consistent for the week ending July 3 and clocked in at 211.1 cents per litre, down marginally from 211.9 cents per litre the week prior.
This week's prices are set to be slightly lower again, and RACQ's fuel expert Dr Ian Jeffreys recommends local motorists take advantage of the price cycle and fill up if they spot a bargain.
"As of Monday morning, the south east Queensland metropolitan markets are in the final days of the discounting phase of the price cycle and on the cusp of the cheap phase," Dr Jeffreys said.
"With cheaper unleaded petrol becoming more widely available our advice to motorists in the Redlands is to fill up now if you spot fuel for 205 cents per litre or less.
"So make sure you're using apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to track down the best deal you can."
As of July 4, fuel prices in the Redlands are slightly higher than the 205 cents per litre mark, with many outlets charging 208.9 cents per litre for unleaded.
Motorists looking for the best deal on unleaded should head to the Woolworths Ampol on Mount Cotton Road, which was charging 205.7 cents per litre.
The high diesel prices show no signs of abating, and the cheapest diesel in the Redlands area can be found at Metro Capalaba, which was reporting prices of 228.9 cents per litre.
