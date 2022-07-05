Coochiemudlo Island's native mangrove forests will be celebrated next week for the annual Mangrove Festival.
The Coochiemudlo Island Heritage Society will host the event on Saturday, July 16, and hopes to bring in a crowd of people for walks and boat trips exploring the island's natural attractions.
Last year's festival drew nearly 200 visitors and locals, but a snap COVID lockdown cut the trip short.
In 2022 the trip is back and better than before, with residents and tourists to get the chance to learn the role mangroves play in the well-being of the planet and marvel in their beauty with self-guided walks, boat rides and art displays.
Expert ecologists will attend to teach visitors about mangroves and Southern Moreton Bay Island citizen scientists Coastcare will have their mangrove drone on display.
Festival goers will get a First Nations perspective from Quandamooka woman Elisha Kassick who will tell the creation stories of Moreton Bay and how the island's flora and fauna were the source of food, textiles, medicine and ceremonial red earth pigments that give the island its name.
Coochiemudlo's artists will also exhibit original images and crafts inspired by mangroves and their marine diversity.
The exhibition will feature the Coochiemudlo herbarium in images created from island flora collected by local bush carers over the years.
Two galleries will be open all day and the Curlew Cafe on Main Beach will host an artisan market. Three cafes will open, as well as Thai takeaway.
Entertaining duo Tidal Moon made of islanders Barbara Jeffery and Jose Garcia and the Redland City Ukes will perform.
Three judges from the heritage society will also run a photo competition with island stay prizes and Officeworks vouchers for entrants under 17-years-old.
Catch the 10 minute ferry from the Victoria Point jetty for a day of mangrove magic, art and culture, on Coochiemudlo Island.
Festival bookings are $15 and boat trips are $20. Full details and online bookings are all available at www.cihs.org.au.
