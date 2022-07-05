Redland City Bulletin

Mangrove magic on display in Coochiemudlo annual festival

July 5 2022 - 5:00am
Boat trips explore Coochiemudlo's seaward mangroves at the Coochiemudlo Island Mangrove Festival. Picture supplied.

Coochiemudlo Island's native mangrove forests will be celebrated next week for the annual Mangrove Festival.

