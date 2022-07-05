Redland City Bulletin

Mater Researchers have made a breakthrough to help IBD patients

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 5 2022 - 9:00pm
Redlands mother Lyn Savage said her family would be better informed about their gut health risks thanks to a Mater Research breakthrough. Picture supplied.

A Redlands mother says a gut disease and cancer breakthrough from Mater Research could help her children know their genetic risk and get better treatment.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

