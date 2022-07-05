WYNNUM-MANLY have jumped to third position on the Hostplus Cup table after a comprehensive win over Norths Devils at Bishop Park.
It was the first time the Seagulls had faced Norths since the 2021 grand final, where the Devils got home in a close game.
The recent rain resulted in a field that was soft under foot through the middle, and muddy around the edges.
With five Broncos turning out for Norths and three for the Seagulls, there was plenty of talent on display for the crowd.
An early try to Seagulls' Max Plath put the visitors on the front foot as they sliced through the Devils defence at their first attempt.
Max Elliot then bulldozed his way over from dummy half in the 13th minute to extend the Seagulls' lead.
The Seagulls were in again five minutes later when Tristan Hope sneaked over from dummy half. Another Plath conversion saw the score at 16-0 after 20 minutes.
The game mellowed after the opening 20 minutes with both sides repelling opposition attacks.
Norths squandered three potential tries due to forward passes on their right edge as they couldn't capitalise on the overlaps they had created.
The Seagulls went in again just before the break as Deine Mariner scooped up a grubber kick with one hand and beat the fullback to score under the posts.
Tyson Gamble was sent to the sin bin as a result and the Gulls were firmly on top.
The Seagulls went to the break leading 22-0.
Normal programming resumed after half-time, with Bailey Hartwig scoring in the 49th minute.
Liam Horne and Brayden McGrady both scored for the Devils in quick succession to bring the score back to 26-10 with about 17 minutes left.
Brayden McGrady scored again in the 75th minute to give the Devils a glimmer of hope.
However, a late penalty to the Seagulls saw Hartwig convert in front of the posts to seal a 28-14 win.
The Seagulls next face the PNG Hunters at BMD Kougari Oval on Saturday, July 9 as they look to continue their recent momentum.
