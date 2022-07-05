Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Redlands councillors stay quiet on Mayor's future as motion of no confidence draws closer

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated July 5 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 9:00pm
Several councillors have not yet stated whether or not they believe the Mayor should resign.

SEVERAL councillors are keeping quiet on whether they believe Mayor Karen Williams should resign after her budget day crash, even as police lay a drink-driving charge and allege she was more than triple the legal limit.

