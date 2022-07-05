SEVERAL councillors are keeping quiet on whether they believe Mayor Karen Williams should resign after her budget day crash, even as police lay a drink-driving charge and allege she was more than triple the legal limit.
Cr Adelia Berridge yesterday revealed she would move a motion of no confidence against the Mayor at the next Redland City Council meeting, saying it was time to "draw a line in the sand" for the community.
The Redland City Bulletin asked all councillors to state whether they thought the Mayor should resign or if they believed she could continue in the city's top job after the crash.
Councillors who did not respond to the request and have not yet stated publicly where they stand on the Mayor's future were Tracey Huges, Lance Hewlett and Rowanne McKenzie.
Several inside the chamber have already made their position known, with councillors Adelia Berridge, Paul Bishop and Wendy Boglary calling for the embattled Mayor to step down.
The council does not have the power to remove a councillor from an elected position, but the motion of no confidence to be tabled at the next general meeting on July 20 will reveal where all 10 councillors stand.
Cr Julie Talty, who has stepped into the Acting Mayor position in Williams' absence, said any consequences for the crash would be known when the matter was dealt with in court.
"Like their state and federal political counterparts, Mayors and councillors are elected by the community to serve the community," she said.
"The state government's Local Government Act is the rule book when it comes to how elections are called, how councillors are appointed, or step down, are remunerated and what other benefits they may receive."
Cr Talty will likely chair the next general meeting after Cr Williams announced on the weekend that she would be taking unpaid leave until her matter was dealt with in court.
The long-serving Mayor, who passed a decade in the role earlier this year, has also revealed she has received death threats and "serious abuse" since the crash.
Cr Peter Mitchell responded to the Bulletin's request for comment, saying he would have resigned if he was faced with the same circumstances unless he had clear support from the community.
"I have received a fairly even split of resident correspondence in opposition to the Mayor continuing her role and in strong support of the Mayor citing fairness and natural justice," he said.
"This mixed input reinforces to me as councillor that the ballot box and the courts are the appropriate places for proper judgement and rightful punishment on behalf of the community."
Cr Edwards said the state government should hold a bipartisan review to decide on the breaches that should trigger an elected member to be stood down from their position.
"Mayor Williams has accepted personal responsibility, stepped back from council to undertake professional help and she will have to face the legal consequences at court," he said.
"Any councillor in a similar position would make their own decision on how they proceed. However, for myself, I believe that the majority of my divisional residents would have an expectation for me to step down."
Police charged Cr Williams with drink-driving on the weekend after she allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.177, which is more than three times the legal limit.
Cr Paul Golle told the Redland City Bulletin that the Mayor should "strongly reconsider" continuing in the role as he believed the community had lost confidence in her and local government.
"I feel there is too much at stake and the position needs to be one of immense integrity," he said.
"In my opinion, the Mayor will face court and then resign, which, given the circumstances, is the correct thing to do for the community's well-being."
Last week, Cr McKenzie wrote on social media that drunk driving was not condoned.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
