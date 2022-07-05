While New South Wales is being battered by yet another wet weather event, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting an easier ride for South East Queensland.
The previous week has brought smatterings of rain to the region, although thanks to some heavy showers on Saturday over 90mm of rain has been measured at the Horse Crossing monitoring station on North Stradbroke Island since last Wednesday.
This is set to ease over the coming week, although the BOM predicts a 60 per cent chance of rain on July 6.
This drops to a 10 per cent chance of rain for both Thursday and Friday, although this increases to a 20 per cent chance of rain on Saturday and a 40 per cent chance on Sunday.
Cool temperatures are predicted towards the end of the week, along with light cloud cover. Daytime maximum temperatures of 20-22 degrees are expected while minimums between 7-11 degrees are forecast by the BOM.
The Bureau of Meteorology also advises sun protection from approximately 10am-2pm most days, due to predictions of a moderate UV Index throughout the week.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
