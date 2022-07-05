Redland City Bulletin

Residents across the South East can expect weather to improve over the coming days.

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 5 2022 - 9:00pm
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting wet weather will ease in the later half of the week. Picture by Joe Colbrook.

While New South Wales is being battered by yet another wet weather event, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting an easier ride for South East Queensland.

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

