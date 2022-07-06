CAPALABA MP Don Brown has written to the Ethical Standards Command as he takes the extraordinary step of calling for a review into the police investigation which followed the Mayor's budget day crash.
Mr Brown said the drink-driving charge was inadequate on its own and called for the division to look at whether further charges could be levelled at Cr Williams under the criminal code.
"As a local lawmaker, it is my duty to create laws that are equal and reflect community expectations," Mr Brown wrote.
"The Redlands community expect these laws to be applied equally to all, regardless of their position or stature in society."
Mr Brown has been vocal in calling for Cr Williams to resign since she admitted to drinking "several glasses" of wine before crashing a council-owned Lexus into a tree at Cleveland on budget day.
Police charged the Mayor with drink-driving on the weekend after she allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.177, which is more than three times the legal limit.
The Redland City Bulletin can reveal police have finalised the matter and no further charges have been laid.
Cr Williams has taken unpaid leave until the drink-driving matter is dealt with in court, meaning Cr Julie Talty has stepped into the position of Acting Mayor and is likely to chair the next council general meeting.
The Bulletin reported on Monday that Cr Adelia Berridge would raise a motion of no confidence against the Mayor at the meeting, effectively asking all councillors to take a position on the Mayor's future.
Mr Brown stated publicly on Wednesday that he would ask police why Cr Williams had not been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
"Karen was not just pulled over by an RBT and done for drink driving at 0.177, there are more offences that should be laid in my opinion," he said.
"I will be asking QPS and Ethical Standards why Karen Williams has not been charged yet with an offence such as dangerous operation of a vehicle.
"Just because you are Mayor, doesn't mean you should not face the same consequences as everyone else."
Mr Brown wrote in the letter that his observations of the crash scene were that the car had advanced through a give way sign, crossed four lanes of traffic and mounted the footpath at "high velocity".
"In many cases, offenders charged with drink-driving are commonly charged with other offences associated with this type of incident," he wrote.
"I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents who have raised grave concerns about Cr Williams' conduct given the high office she holds as Mayor of this city.
"Residents have raised questions as to why further charges have not been laid against Cr Williams. I share this view."
The Redland City Bulletin has made several requests to the Mayor for comment but she is yet to respond.
She released a statement over the weekend again apologising for her actions and acknowledging they had taken a toll on the community.
"I will undertake this personal leave to respond to the police charge and to receive counselling," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
