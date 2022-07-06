Redland City Bulletin
Explainer

Explainer: what happens in Council since Mayor's police charge

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:00am
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams' future is uncertain after she was charged with high range drink driving this week.

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams has stood aside after police charged her with drink driving and questions have been raised about what happens next.

EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

