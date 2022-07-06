EMBATTLED Redlands Mayor Karen Williams has lost the support of several members within LNP ranks just a year on from her push to gain preselection as the party's candidate for the federal seat of Bowman.
Several Liberal and National party members have spoken out to condemn the Mayor after her budget day crash, including newly appointed federal opposition leader Peter Dutton and his state counterpart David Crisafulli.
Deputy leader Jarrod Bleijie said the Mayor's blood-alcohol concentration was "concerning", after police alleged she returned a reading of more than three times the legal limit.
Cr Williams was among five candidates in a preselection race for Bowman last year after the Queensland LNP blocked former MP Andrew Laming from re-contesting the seat at the federal election in May.
Henry Pike was endorsed as the preferred candidate and has since won the long-held Liberal seat, claiming about 55 per cent of the two-party preferred vote against Labor's Donisha Duff.
The long-serving Mayor, who was charged with drink-driving on Saturday and will appear in court next month, declared in a campaign video last year that she had "long-term" affiliations with the LNP.
"I love the Redlands, and that's why 17 years ago I decided to step up as a representative, toppling the Labor-incumbent councillor for Capalaba and then, eight years later, toppling the Labor mayor," she said.
"We need to keep Labor out of Redland City and I am the only candidate with proven electoral success that can energise our community to help return the LNP to government."
Mr Crisafulli, speaking in the days after the crash, said there had to be consequences for the Mayor's actions and he had zero tolerance for drink-driving.
"It doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter what you do, it doesn't matter where you live: you should never put yourself in that position," he said.
"If you are ever in that situation, it is never worth it. Whether you get a cab, or an Uber, or someone to take you, or sleep where you are, it is never worth it to make that mistake.
"I don't play politics with things like that [drink driving]. It costs lives, and there has to be consequences for that."
His comments came after campaigning with Cr Williams on a petition calling for tougher youth justice laws and an appeal of the sentence given to a drunk and high teen who killed a couple at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day last year.
Capalaba MP Don Brown has called on Redlands-based LNP members Mark Robinson and Henry Pike to make known their position on whether they believe the Mayor should resign.
"This incident happened in both their electorates and endangered the lives of their own constituents," he said.
Mr Brown said councillors also needed to tell their constituents where they stood, with the Redland City Bulletin reporting that several within the chamber are remaining quiet about the Mayor's future.
"Either you think that it's acceptable and the Mayor should continue on, or you don't. It is black and white, it's simple," he said.
"The three councillors who have done it [stated their position] have been warmly received by their community."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
