Queensland Mental Health Week is from October 8-16, and although this is still several months away nominations for awards are closing soon.
Mental health and disability support provider Open Minds is now accepting nominations for the Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Awards, which celebrate individuals and organisations who work in the mental health sector.
Chief operating officer at Open Minds, Kate Johnson, said it was important to recognise efforts in the sector particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic and recent flooding.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and major weather events have had effects on the mental health of many Australians, and it is vital to shine a spotlight on the achievements of those in the mental health sector," Ms Johnson said.
"The Queensland Mental Health Achievement Awards is the perfect opportunity to recognise those working diligently to support and enhance the lives of people living with mental illnesses."
Now in their 26th year, awards will be handed out across many categories, including one for schools, one for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-oriented services and several for organisations of different sizes.
Two of the awards, the Jude Bugeja Peer Experience Award and the Earle Duus Award come with a cash prize, which Ms Johnson said would help the winners continue their vital work.
"The Awards were established 26 years ago to honour the memory of Earle Duus," she said.
"Earle acquired a brain injury and received support from Open Minds as a young man.
"He went on to be a successful financial accountant and philanthropist and made a generous bequest to Open Minds.
"We are delighted to continue Earle's legacy through the Awards, with the overarching Earle Duus Award and $4,000 prize money named in his honour."
Nominations for the awards close on August 8. For more information, or to nominate visit the Open Minds website.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
