Alexandra Hills
Have a fabulous brunch with friends and be entertained by Drag Queen Hosts at the Alex Hills Hotel. With drag performances, bingo, trivia and prizes from 11.15am-1.15pm Saturday July 23. Tickets $79.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA branch is hosting a street stall with jam, relishes, pickles, butter, cakes, gifts, clothing, towels and other goods at Victoria Point Shopping Centre on Thursday and Friday July 14 and 15 from 7am-1pm.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help residents of Blue Care Residential Home. To volunteer call 0416 178 560.
Alexandra Hills
The Coochiemudlo Island Mangrove Festival celebrates the Island's seven mangrove species Saturday, July 16 with tours, demonstrations and art displays.
Ormiston, Cleveland
Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in Ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and the Star of the Sea Parish Hall on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every week including line dancing classes from 11:30am-2:30pm every Monday. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Mt Cotton
Gumtree Kids hosts messy play for kids each week, with to engage the senses with a fun activity and animal visits at Cotton Corner Farm. Sessions run most Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, check the website for the next available session and book.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
