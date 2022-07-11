Drag queens, bingo and trivia, sounds like a fun combination, right?
Drag Brunch Club show runner Harry K reckons the Alexandra Hills Hotel on a Saturday morning will be the place to be for those seeking something different.
"The Drag Brunch Show at the Alex Hills Hotel is a fun and exciting way to have a fabulous brunch with your friends and a few laughs," he said.
"It's like a variety show; we mix trivia and bingo. So it's just like what you would expect if you went to a game show, that kind of thing.
"I always think if you put the Sale of the Century with the Stepford Wives and Priscilla mixed together, you'd get the Drag Brunch Club.
"The show is for everyone. It's a bit naughty. The language can be a little bit colourful, but always in a very tongue-in-cheek way. We're not there to offend anyone. The show is purely aimed at getting some laughs."
Harry K said the show was the perfect tonic for the last couple of years.
"So after everything that's happened in the last few years with COVID and lockdowns, it's great to go somewhere just to have a good laugh and be entertained," he said.
"The audience gets to meet the Queens, food is served throughout, and then we go straight into bingo, which is a great way to start. We've got prizes. We do a little magic microphone-just very fun kinds of little things that make up an entire brunch show. We even have old-school raffles.
"We do a little trivia and a lot of audience interaction."
Harry K said the show's only agenda is to make people laugh and enjoy themselves.
"The show is a way of getting people to lighten up. We don't have an agenda other than to make people smile and have a good time. And I think coming to a show like this reinforces that this is a place for everyone," he said.
"This show puts a bit of a human face to Drag, and you get to see that.
"This is actually a fun time. It's an art form. I think people just take everything so seriously. There's no underlying plan to convert everyone into being drag queens. This is just an expression, and what we want to do is bring joy."
QUEENS DOWN UNDER| A Drag and Brunch Variety Show launches Saturday, July 23, 2022, then follow-up dates are Saturday, August 27, Saturday, September 17, Saturday, October 22 and Saturday, November 26.
PRICE: All-Inclusive Ticket: $79.90 + Booking Fee. The price includes your welcome drink, three Hours of entertainment from your fabulous drag hosts, a two-hour grazing brunch menu and a drinks package including seasonal cocktail jugs, premium beer, sangria, soft drinks, juice and mocktails.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
