A PROPOSED no-confidence motion against Mayor Karen Williams has been blocked after Redland City Council sought legal advice on Thursday.
The Redland City Bulletin can reveal that Cr Berridge has chosen to accept the advice and will not pursue the motion at the next general meeting on July 20.
Advertisement
Cr Berridge said King and Co Solicitors were engaged to look over her motion and advised that it contravened Redland City Council Standing Orders.
It is understood the proposed motion was outside the scope of what a local government could implement.
The Redland City Bulletin revealed on Monday that Cr Berridge intended to move a motion of no confidence against Cr Williams after she was charged with drink driving on the weekend.
She acknowledged at the time that her motion did not have the power to remove Cr Williams from the position of Mayor immediately but said it would send a message that councillors were listening to constituents.
The blocked motion means councillors will not be forced to vote on the matter, effectively keeping their stance on the Mayor's future hidden from the public.
The Redland City Bulletin approached council chief executive Andrew Chesterman for an interview about the proposed motion of no confidence in the Mayor, but he refused the request.
Cr Berridge said she would now look at recommending changes to how disciplinary action was treated under the Local Government Act.
"Drunk driving with the potential to kill someone appears to me to only be a serious integrity matter if they do kill someone and that scares me," she said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown has labelled the decision to block the motion "ridiculous".
"What I find more disturbing is that ratepayers' money looks to have been used on outside lawyers to stop the motion," he said.
"I ask how much ratepayers money was used to get this advice."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.