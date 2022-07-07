A Redland resident has complained of previously unheard aircraft noise over the bayside since the opening of a new runway, but a Brisbane Airport spokesperson said the Redlands had not been impacted by significant changes.
George Brown of Ormiston said his home was under flight paths since a second runway at the Brisbane Airport opened in July 2020.
Advertisement
"When is anyone going to do something about the substantial increase in aircraft noise over part of the Redlands which has developed since the opening of the second runway at Brisbane Airport?" he said.
"Relief has now been achieved at the immediate suburbs close to the airport and saddled part of the problem to us."
Mr Brown said aircraft noise at Ormiston, Redland Bay and Wellington Point was not constant but was heard some afternoons, evenings and late at night when the wind was pushing a certain direction.
A Brisbane Airport spokesperson said flight paths would be determined by wind direction but flights over the bayside were not generally noticeable to the people of Redlands because of their height.
"Safety is the primary driver that determines where planes are positioned," they said.
"The departures at 10,000ft or more are generally not noticeable to most people depending on the level of background noise.
"The arriving aircraft at 6000ft are more noticeable [and] would generally be at or just below 60 decibels, but this may vary depending on the aircraft type.
"The position and spread of the flights has changed since the new runway was opened, but not to any great extent for the Redlands.
"Any additional aircraft over the Redlands are travelling above 10,000ft which means minimal impact on the ground, because they are so high up."
According to the Brisbane Airport Flight Map, departing planes fly between Ormiston and Wellington Point and arrival planes fly over Victoria Point and Redland Bay when winds blow in a northerly direction.
Southerly winds push departing planes to fly past Wellington Point and east of the coastline of Redland Bay.
The spokesperson said they were working on updating flight paths with the help of Brisbane and bayside residents effected by flight paths.
"Brisbane Airport works closely with Airservices Australia and the airlines to use over Moreton Bay flight paths as much as possible, and to look at what opportunities there are now and into the future to minimise noise impacts on residents."
"Airservices is right now conducting a post implementation review of the airspace with the recommendations from that review expected around October.
"As part of this process, there has been consultation with residents and there will be another opportunity soon. This review will shape the flight paths for the future for Brisbane Airport."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.