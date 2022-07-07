A British singer-songwriter is bringing a new tune to the Folk Redlands stage this month.
Composer and poet Emily Maguire will tell her inspiring story through song at the Victoria Point Bowls and Recreation Club on Sunday July 17.
Maguire has done interviews and featured in playlists on UK national radio with thought-provoking lyrics, expressive voice and stunning live performances.
Since releasing her critically acclaimed album 'Stranger Place' in 2004, she toured the UK playing venues from concert halls with Don McLean, regional theatres with Dr Hook and Eric Bibb, her own shows in arts centres across the country.
She also performed intimate acoustic performances in bookshops and Buddhist centres promoting her book of poetry 'Meditation Mind'.
With a total of six albums and four books to her name, the songstress has won herself fans worldwide.
Closer to home in Australia, Maguire's songs have been plated on ABC local and national radio.
She is now based in Australia and will perform for not-for-profit Folk Redlands for the community to see her talents up close.
The event starts at 1pm with a two hour blackboard followed by the Emily Maguire duo's one hour set from 3pm.
Find out more information online and you can email folkredlands@yahoo.com.
