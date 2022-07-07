Redland City Bulletin

Worldwide talent comes to Folk Redlands stage this month

July 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Emily Maguire duo will perform on the Folk Redlands stage this month. Picture supplied.

A British singer-songwriter is bringing a new tune to the Folk Redlands stage this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.