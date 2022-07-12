A divine slice of bayside paradise

Property details:
Victoria Point
If you are after a coastal change, this superbly designed home right opposite the water will be absolutely perfect.
Directly across the road from the foreshore of Moreton Bay, this sprawling four bedroom home offers a relaxed lifestyle with the coastline, fishing, shopping and amenities nearby.
Set peacefully on a huge 1024 square metre block, this property was designed around its location with fabulous uninterrupted bay views from the main bedroom and all living and entertaining spaces.
Lovingly built by the current owners as their forever home, the property has stood the test of time and with some modernising and updating it will be a stunning home for another lucky family.
