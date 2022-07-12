Why we've turned off Facebook comments

Many readers continue to message me, asking why we no longer allow followers to leave comments on our Facebook posts. While our reasons have been explained previously, they're worth sharing again.
We are legally responsible if you write something offensive or defamatory in your comment on one of our stories. It's that simple. And that's risky.
Until we can find a way to allow comments and not risk someone saying something defamatory, we will have to not allow comments.
It's not personally against you or any individual reader. Most would never make inappropriate comments. Sadly the minority that does have spoiled it for all of us.
It's because of a High Court ruling last September that made media publishers responsible for third-party comments on their social media posts.
The judgment expressly referred to media organisations Fairfax Media, Nationwide News and Sky News, who were being sued for defamation by Dylan Voller.
Mr Voller's mistreatment in the Northern Territory's Don Dale Youth Detention Centre led to a Royal Commission, which the media reported and shared on their social pages. Their followers though, were less than kind.
Mr Voller proved in court that the owners of the Facebook pages were the publishers of the comment. The High Court ruling sent shockwaves through the Australian media industry.
Mr Voller then sued each publisher for defamation. They settled his claims out of court.
It's not just media organisations now forced to pay moderators to curate comments or switch them off completely. Community page and group managers must be vigilant too. So must individual users.
There are many precedents and examples of social media users being sued for "liking" and sharing posts and for hyperlinking to defamatory articles.
Many believe they have the right to free speech, but unlike many other developed nations, it is not enshrined in our constitution.
So, that's why we need to turn off the ability to comment - for now, at least. But, it doesn't mean you can't react. In fact, we love seeing your likes, laughs, and even angry faces. And, of course, you can always give your feedback via Facebook Messenger or our email.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
