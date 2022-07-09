FORMER federal MP Andrew Laming is not done with politics yet, announcing it is a "possibility" that he will run for the LNP in a Redlands seat at the 2024 state government election.
The Redland City Bulletin can reveal Mr Laming intends to wait at least 12 months until settling on a decision, stating in a tell-all interview that he believes opposition leader David Crisafulli is a good chance of becoming Queensland's next premier.
Advertisement
The LNP blocked Mr Laming from re-contesting his long-held federal seat at this year's election after several allegations were levelled against him in 2021.
The former backbencher has staunchly defended himself since the claims surfaced and told the Bulletin this week that the allegations had "failed to materialise" and were "ultimately baseless".
He has recently received a series of apologies from Labor members and media personalities over public comments published on social media about the allegations.
The Project co-host Lisa Wilkinson is one such high-profile figure to issue a statement, writing on social media in June that a claim she made about Mr Laming in a 2021 Tweet was "false and defamatory".
Mr Laming stated earlier this year that he had "unfinished business" at the state government level and wanted to be involved in the next election in some capacity.
He will need the backing of the Queensland LNP branch if he commits to putting his name forward in 2024 for the Labor-held seats of Redlands, Capalaba or Springwood.
"The problem with making projections, is the [LNP] membership says 'that throws a spanner in the works. Does that prevent other people coming forward?'," Mr Laming said.
"I'm interested, but if there is someone good, dynamic and committed, I'm going to help them win and I would like them to be the candidate.
"I am putting a challenge out there to the whole community: step up to be the non-Labor candidate. Give us an alternative. If you are going to win a Redlands seat, you are going to have to start now."
Labor currently holds all seats in Redlands except Oodgeroo, with incumbents Kim Richards and Don Brown both winning a healthy percentage of the vote in 2020.
Mr Laming said he would not stand in the way of other candidates putting their hand up to run for the LNP in the Labor-held Redlands seats, including Springwood.
"I want to be part of a future state campaign and there are two ways of doing it. You can put your hand up, and that decision is for over a year away, or you can help in the background," he said.
"There are good people coming through and I will not stop them, I will support them. I want to see people putting their hands up to run in these Labor seats.
"I don't intend to try and own one or push people away, I want the membership to decide who their candidate is and I want candidates of the highest quality in every one of those three seats."
Mr Laming praised LNP leader David Crisafulli and said he was the right person to be leading the party into the next election.
The LNP will be looking to form government for the first time since the Newman era came to an end in 2015.
"I think Crisafulli has every chance of being the next premier, and I think the 2024 election - after what happened to us [the LNP] a month ago - has to be our new focus," Mr Laming said.
Advertisement
"He is the right guy for the job. He has a great relationship with Mark [Robinson]. We need to get him down here more [to the Redlands] and get candidates in the field.
"I don't want to start impeding anyone and the minute you start picking a seat, that's what you do.
"I am just as happy to be supporting others as I am to run at this stage."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.