Translink has cut four early morning bus services across the Redlands as the public transport provider manages driver shortages and seasonal illness.
The changes have been made to keep a consistent timetable which limits short-notice disruptions and caters to driver availability.
All reduced services are inbound to Brisbane City and have alternate routes available through Transdev.
Head of Translink Sally Stannard said bus driver shortages had been brought on by seasonal illness, influenza and COVID, as well as limited interest in attracting and retaining new drivers.
"The planned timetable provides greater certainty for customers and in conjunction with bus operator Transdev we have worked to minimise the impacts of reduced services," Ms Stannard said.
"Four early morning inbound services on routes 251, 273, 275 and 279 in Redland have been removed from the timetable, which have alternative services." she said.
"The changes are listed online, and will be integrated into Translink's Journey Planner, as well as anyone who has these routes saved in their favourites on the Translink app."
The changes will come into effect from Monday July 11.
It comes as bus fares increased by 2.5 per cent across south-east Queensland.
A Translink spokesperson said this was below the inflation rate in July, after the company froze transport fares for the last year and a half.
"We're committed to keeping Queensland's public transport fair and affordable, which is why we aren't applying the full consumer price index," the spokesperson said.
Translink has urged bus customers in the Redlands to check impact to the timetable to see if their routes are involved.
Bus services included in the cuts are:
Translink urban bus disruptions are online at translink.com.au or by phoning 13 12 30, or by saving your bus route as a favourite in the Translink app.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
