Redland bus services cut to limit driver shortage disruptions

By Emily Lowe
July 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Early morning Translink bus services from Ormiston, Cleveland, Thornlands and Victoria Point have been cut due to driver shortage.

Translink has cut four early morning bus services across the Redlands as the public transport provider manages driver shortages and seasonal illness.

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

