Redland and Wynnum darts clubs came together last week for a friendly competition with players helping each other get better at the game.
The Battle of the Bays competition between Wynnum and Redland is held twice a year and each club gets the chance to host.
Advertisement
Redlands came home victorious, winning the friendship shied 34-30.
Redlands Darts Association secretary Ann Leslie said the Wynnum club was a sister association to the Redlands group, which was formed as a spin-off from Wynnum in 1976.
"The players love the lightheartedness of the competition and it is a good learning platform for the less experienced players," she said.
"Top players are partnered with less experienced players so they can learn from them.
"There is a great friendship between these 2 very competitive associations,"
Some teams are still looking for new players in regular Wednesday night fixtures at the club and anyone interested can contact Ann on 0409 265 263.
Jokers 9, Dart Simpsons 7; Game of Throwns 11, Whooo Cares 5; Projectile Dysfunction 9, The Fun Guns 7.
Highest Peg Men: Paul Kelly (112) (15 dart game), Women: Melina VanDen Kieboom.
Ducks Nuts 10, Funny Tuckers 6; Dart Vaders 11, Mix it Up 5; Archers 10, Sonic Death Monkeys 6; Wolves 10; Eliminators 6.
Highest Peg Men: Kent Hanh 107, Women: Ann Leslie 87.
Red Barons 11, 3 Darts to the Wind 3; Tons of Bull 12, What's the Point 2; Phantom Throwers 10, Bridge Burners 4.
Highest Peg Men: John Warlters (119); Women: Thelma Cowell 18
180's went to Jeremy Fagg (4), Chris Krabbe, Brett Golding, Paul O'Malley, Paul Kelly, Ian Martin, Nathan Morphew and John Clem.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.