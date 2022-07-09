Redland City Bulletin

Redlands takes down Wynnum in darts friendly battle of the bay

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 9 2022 - 5:00am
The Wynnum Darts Club and Redlands Darts Association came together for the bi-annual battle of the bays. Picture supplied.

Redland and Wynnum darts clubs came together last week for a friendly competition with players helping each other get better at the game.

