Redland Hospital is working to teach patients about Aboriginal country with new cot cards acknowledging the land on which babies are born.
Every baby born at Redland hospital receives a cot card with their name and birth details, and it often becomes a treasured keepsake for families.
In need of new cards midwives and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Capability Officer Diane Harvey wanted to do something special.
"The traditional owners the Goenpul, Ngugi and Noonuccal of Quandamooka country have lived on the lands and seas for at least 21,000 years," Ms Harvey said.
"This acknowledgement of Traditional Owners is a significant step towards helping our community learn about more about the beautiful place we live and work here in the Redlands and its rich Aboriginal culture and history."
Ms Harvey said she was advised by the Traditional owner women elders of the Minjerribah Moorgumpin Elders-in-Council for the wording on the cards.
"For Aboriginal people this acknowledgement is significant, and the elders were extremely pleased to give their blessing for the wording to be included on the card," Ms Harvey said.
The cards also feature artwork by local Quandamooka woman and artist Shara Delaney who described the painting as a mother and baby in the middle of Quandamooka country.
Redland Hospital Midwifery Unit Manager Carly Fitzpatrick said families were loving the new look cards.
"The beautiful design and colours perfectly capture the essence of the Bayside, and we are so proud of how they turned out," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
The acknowledgement on the cards read: "I was born on First Nations Peoples Land in Cleveland (Nandeebie). Redland Hospital acknowledges the Goenpul, Ngugi and Noonuccal First Nations Peoples of the Quandamooka Region, the Traditional Owners of this land. We pay our respects to Elders past, present and future."
