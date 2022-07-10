An arts trail on North Stradbroke Island will showcase island artists from across the bayside next month.
The Winter Straddie Arts Trail will be held by Island Artists and Makers (IAM) will be held across island communities in the Redlands from August 12-21.
Advertisement
The trail features open studios, pip-up retail and gallery spaces, workshops and events highlighting the beauty of the island and its creatives while supporting local businesses.
IAM Organisations involved include Salt Water Murris, Goompi Give and Grow, The Point Lookout Markets, NSI Museum and NSI Pottery Club.
About 38 local artists will feature throughout the trail, from writers and painters to photographers, craftsmen, seamstresses and more.
Workshop activities will include creating jewellery, sun print, sand art, blacksmiths, and dish painting.
The paid workshops range in price from $30-$150 and will be held at Dunwich and Amity Point.
IAM will host a launch party on July 21 to celebrate the island's creativity, with the chance to meet Elders, creatives, community groups and businesses and find out more about what the trail has to offer at the Little Ship Club, Dunwich.
The event is made possible through funding by the Australian Government through the Cultural Tourism Accelerator Program with the assistance of the Flying Arts Alliance, the Redland City Council's Mayor and Councillor Fund and the Village Events and Activation Fund.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.