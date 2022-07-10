Redland City Bulletin

Island artists to be celebrated in Winter Straddie Arts Trail

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Jewellery maker Elizabeth Borey, blacksmith Henk Dogger and ceramic artist Cath Carroll will feature in the IAM Winter Straddie Arts Trail in August.

An arts trail on North Stradbroke Island will showcase island artists from across the bayside next month.

