Redland Netball Association teams had some tough competition and fought hard at the annual State Age competition during a soggy weekend on the Sunshine Coast.
Teams attended the Junior Nissan State Age Championships from July 2-5.
Redlands 14A Coach Fran Ginty said her team placed ninth in the state, three places higher than their results in 2021.
"Our best game was against Metropolitan Districts in the qualifying rounds. Unfortunately, we went down by two, but the girls showed grit and determination, played together as a team and their skills were off the charts."
"I started coaching this team in 2021 and the quality of netball from where they began to the weekend was like day and night.
"These girls have a tremendous fighting spirit, they never gave up and I can proudly say that their effort and commitment were more than I could ever ask for."
Redlands 14B coach Takuwai Kirk said her team, co-coached by Greame Kirk placed sixth in their division, two places higher than their 2021 result, and qualified top of their pool, undefeated after seven games by day two.
"We showcased most notably on day three where we fought back from a half time score of 3-9 to Underwood to win 14-10," Mr Kirk said.
"We had a solid full team effort over the four days with each area of the court being hotly contested in both attack and defence.
"Despite the mud, it was a very enjoyable four days spent with a tight knit and supportive group of talented young ladies."
Redlands 13A coach Matt Standing said his team placed 12th in the top division, which was not the team goal but still a great achievement, after winning 10 of 14 games.
"The best game from my point of view was our game against Downey Park on Saturday afternoon, I don't think to many people gave us much of a chance to win," he said.
"Through hard work and strong belief in ourselves we were able to not only win the game, but we won it quite comfortably.
"I will make special mention of Freja Key and Ruby Beveridge who were asked to play a different position at the start of the season to what they have normally played."
Redlands 13B coach Georgia Burnett said her team placed 30th in the championship division.
"The weather was pretty miserable and definitely changed the way teams were able to play but the girls were fantastic in adjusting and didn't let the weather get them down," she said.
"Our best game was against Southport Carrara who ended up being state champions. Even though we didn't get the win the team were phenomenal and it was by far their best game of the carnival.
"The whole team was outstanding and each individual player really stood up to the challenge of playing against A teams."
Redlands 12A coach Cassie Thomas said her team placed eighth overall out of 65 teams.
"Seeing the girls enjoying themselves, playing the game they love was a highlight. Also the girls eight goal fight back to win against South Port."
"The pure determination and fight was something I have never witnessed as a coach before."
"...Sabrina Hand won our MVP for the carnival, however all girls were deserving of MVP throughout different games."
Redlands 12B coach Sandy Wright said her team had a great carnival and learnt valuable skills over the weekend, placing 44th overall.
"This being the teams first year playing state age this was a whole new experience for them. This has shown them how tough this can be, where they need to be next year and what to expect," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
