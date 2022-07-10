A TEENAGER has racked up a series of traffic fines after she was caught riding an uninsured and unregistered moped while visiting North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the 19-year-old woman was also busted for not wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.
Advertisement
Dunwich Police Station Senior Constable Dave Bourke said the outcome could have been far worse for the driver if she had crashed the moped.
"It baffles police sometimes that people think this is an appropriate decision," he said.
"Not only is it completely unsafe, but if the rider is involved in a crash with another, then insurance companies will not pay.
"This opens up the rider to Civil Law proceedings."
A MAN has been charged after allegedly damaging car tyres under the cover of darkness outside a Redlands home.
The 28-year-old Dunwich man was arrested after police visited the scene at Mallon Street late on Sunday night (July 3).
It is alleged the man used an implement to damage the tyres.
Police say the 28-year-old and car owner are known to each other.
A 41-year-old Redlands woman has been fined $718 after refusing to leave a licenced venue at Dunwich.
Police say they were called to deal with the "unruly" woman after management asked her to leave the venue.
Senior Constable Dave Bourke said it was an offence to remain at a licenced premises after being asked to leave.
"A lot of people do not understand that under the Liquor Act, the manager or delegate can refuse entry and remove anyone they deem necessary," he said.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.