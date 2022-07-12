Anglers, please note that snapper and pearl perch will be no-take species in Queensland waters.
The restrictions will last one month from 12.01am July 15 until 11.59pm August 15.
Advertisement
The closure applies to all anglers - commercial, charter and recreational.
The snapper and pearl perch stocks are depleted, and the closure is to assist in the recovery of fish stocks.
If you catch a snapper or pearl perch during the closure, it is essential to handle the fish carefully, dehook it appropriately, and release it as soon as possible.
The fishing reports last week were below par.
The snapper was few and far between and of average size.
The lack of bait schools possibly has meant the fish are not around.
The winter bream has not turned up yet, and from what I can gather, this is turning out to be the worse tailor fishing season for a while.
I fished on Friday morning before dawn, and we caught two grinners and a small shark between the two of us.
We saw no surface action of a tailor in sight.
Typically, one would see tailor feeding on the baitfish and can catch a few fish from the schools before they disperse.
The whiting seems to have also moved from our foreshores; the only fish regularly caught is flathead.
At least the humble flathead is still around to keep the interest up.
The Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club fished an offshore competition on the 10 July with five boats and eleven members participating.
The South Passage Bar was flat on the way out, but the morning wind made for lumpy fishing until the wind subsided by lunchtime.
A mixed bag of reef species was caught, but the anglers targeting pelagics were unsuccessful.
Around Macleay Island, the prawns are still around.
This is turning out to be an unusual winter, with the prawn season extending into the cold months and the squid and yellowtail pike not making a significant appearance.
Advertisement
I have not seen any ink stains on our local jetties, and it is not for lack of effort.
Most evenings, the anglers are out there targeting the squid without any rewards.
The Hinze Dam is fishing well as the water clarity is improving.
Andrew Barrett recently caught a healthy bass from Lake Hinze with a cold morning start of 4 degrees at the ramp.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
Michael lives on lives on Coochiemudlo Island, fishes regularly and offers fishing lessons.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.