RedCity Roar had Pirates walking the plank in Cleveland last week in a nail-biting game for the women and a convincing win for the men in the Indigenous Round of the NBL1.
Both the men and women's team jerseys featured indigenous uniform designs created by Veto Sports from a painting by proud Yugubir woman, and RedCity Roar women's coach, Cassie Dover (Deadly Creations).
The painting was a gift to the RedCity Roar Association after last years Indigenous round and turned into a living piece of art.
The game featured a "Welcome to Country" and dancers of the Yulu-Burri-Ba Aboriginal Corporation from Minjerribah and also dancers from St James College.
The Simple Promo Co RedCity Roar women clinched a nail biter against the visiting South West Metro Pirates at the Paul Bancroft Centre.
Neither team could capitalise on their offence with shots of both teams just not falling.
Apart from Mia Loyd's 18 points for the Roar everyone struggled with to score efficiently.
Possessions were a factor with the Roar forcing the Pirates into more turnovers and winning the battle on the boards. The Pirates played well down the stretch and got their noses in front with 54 seconds left 53 -52.
The Pirates took a time out to advance the ball for a chance to tie the game with a three pointer but Myka Arthur stole the inbounds pass and was fouled on the layup attempt.
Arthur hit both shots to seal the game 58-53.
In the men's game the Plasmaide RedCty Roar had a convincing win over the South West Metro Pirates. Spencer Parker had another dominant performance with 30 points.
The Roar had contributions across the floor and the crowd got behind indigenous brothers Aidan and Bailey Graham as well as a rapid fire performance of Gareth Lyle who had 6 points in just over two minutes.
Replacement player for Jarett Croff, Josh Derksen, had a successful outing in his first game with the Roar with 10 points. The Roar ran out comfortable winners 102 - 78. Both teams will travel to Cairns and Townsville this week.
