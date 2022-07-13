Your Say: Redland readers' letters - No support for Toondah plans despite election result

Craig Thomson (RCB June 15) and Chris Reeves (RCB June 29) had interesting takes on how the recent federal election reflected on the vexed question of the proposed Toondah Harbour development.
Firstly, it was a federal election to decide the Prime Minister of Australia, not a referendum on Toondah. In Bowman, voting was very polarised, with many voters believing that the only way to remove "Scomo" was to vote 1 for Labor. A slightly larger number of voters in this electorate were desperate to save the Coalition Government.
Secondly, to say that both major parties publicly favour the Toondah proposal was simply not supported. During the campaign, it was a topic that seemed to be avoided at all costs and never mentioned. Greens workers were repeatedly berated by volunteers from both major parties for suggesting that their parties supported the proposal.
When pushed, Henry Pike said he was waiting for the EIS to be released.
Donisha Duff spoke about how she felt strongly about preserving our natural environment and how the Federal Labor party was the only major party of government that had protections for Ramsar declared areas stipulated in their national platform. She added, however, that the "process" needed to be followed.
In what world does this constitute support!
In fact, Don Brown has been the only candidate in the Redlands who has actively supported this proposal (Andrew Laming showed some support but wanted to "wait for the science").
Surveys have shown more than 80 per cent of Redlanders oppose the development in its present form. This is still very significant, even allowing for a high margin of error. During the pre-poll period and on polling day, the vast majority of voters I spoke to were opposed. Only a very small number said that they were in favour.
The Greens' vote in Bowman did not increase as much as we would have liked, but Craig Thomson comparing Bowman to Bonner and assuming that they are similar is in error. Most of Bonner abuts Griffith, where there was a significant swing to the Greens and some of that swing clearly carried over. In his analysis, Chris Reeves stated that the Greens only received 11.8 per cent of the vote in the three booths closest to Toondah Harbour. He failed to mention that this included the Baptist Church pre-poll, where more than four times as many people voted compared to the other two booths. It is well known that 'rusted on' Liberal voters always vote during pre-poll in Bowman. The other two booths actually had 15 per cent and 19 per cent of Greens voters. We also received a combined vote of 18 per cent from the three Minjerribah booths whose voters use the terminal much more often than most Redlanders.
I believe that the major parties have tried to make Toondah a non-issue because they know that most Redlanders do not want to sacrifice the birdlife, the koalas and all the magnificent beauty of the Toondah portion of the Moreton Bay Marine Park. We do not have the right to take this from future generations and deprive the Redlands of what could be a significant attraction if adequately managed.
The people of the Redlands also know that our roads, public transport and other infrastructure cannot cope with another 8,000 people on Cleveland point, to say nothing of the massive disruption and noise caused by 20 years of construction.
Everyone wants the ferry terminal fixed, but we want the three levels of government to get together and fix it now, not at some ill-defined future time.
I defy anyone to stand in GJ Walter Park, look out towards Cassim Island and think that 3,600 apartments (at least 60 high-rise towers) would be a good idea.
Ian Mazlin
Greens candidate for Bowman
I refer to the article (July 6) on the Donald Simpson Community Centre. The DSC has been a significant contributor to citizens of the Redlands for many years, but it is only one of several NFP organisations and charities which cater to the needs of the community. These include the University of the Third Age Redlands (U3A) and the Redlands branch of the Council on the Ageing (RDCOTA).
As their names indicate, both cater particularly to seniors, providing educational and leisure courses which also include opportunities for social interaction and wellbeing.
All three organisations complement each other and have similar aims. RDCOTA was instrumental in supporting the foundation of U3A Redlands and the DSC.
All rely on members who act as volunteers, either as tutors or in administration or on committees. As your article states, the value of volunteers can be measured and given a dollar value. If only that could be translated to actual funds provided to each organisation on an ongoing basis - it would make the effort of providing a vital service to our members so much easier.
U3A Redlands has not had a "home base" apart from a classroom at Cleveland District State High School but has recently been given the lease on a piece of land and is currently working to raise
funds for a small building which will serve as office space and classrooms for small groups. This will be a significant task, incorporating fundraising efforts and grant applications.
We echo the DSC's call to all levels of government for ongoing funding to support the efforts of organisations which provide essential services to the senior citizens of the Redlands.
Iris Murray
Victoria Point
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I was a Senior Journalist, at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
