Your Say: Redland readers' letters - No support for Toondah plans despite election result

The Greens' vote in Bowman did not increase as much as we would have liked, but Craig Thomson comparing Bowman to Bonner and assuming that they are similar is in error. Most of Bonner abuts Griffith, where there was a significant swing to the Greens and some of that swing clearly carried over. In his analysis, Chris Reeves stated that the Greens only received 11.8 per cent of the vote in the three booths closest to Toondah Harbour. He failed to mention that this included the Baptist Church pre-poll, where more than four times as many people voted compared to the other two booths. It is well known that 'rusted on' Liberal voters always vote during pre-poll in Bowman. The other two booths actually had 15 per cent and 19 per cent of Greens voters. We also received a combined vote of 18 per cent from the three Minjerribah booths whose voters use the terminal much more often than most Redlanders.