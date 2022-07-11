Redland City Bulletin

Macleay Island man, 41, charged after teenage girl allegedly raped at Redland Bay

July 11 2022 - 1:30am
A Macleay Island man is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court charged with rape and other offences. File photo

POLICE have charged a bay island man with multiple offences after a teenage girl was allegedly raped at Redland Bay last week.

