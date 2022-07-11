POLICE have charged a bay island man with multiple offences after a teenage girl was allegedly raped at Redland Bay last week.
The 41-year-old Macleay Island local has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court today.
He has been charged with rape, indecent treatment of a child under 16 (procure to commit), using internet to procure a child under 16 and intentionally meeting or going to meet a child.
Police say the man and 14-year-old victim are known to each other.
