Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson continues to question the Queensland Labor Government's integrity despite a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) report debunking LNP claims of a raid of the Integrity Commissioner's office.
The report found members of the LNP misled the public by spreading false information, which has prompted bayside Labor MPs to call for an apology from Dr Robinson.
Advertisement
A CCC investigation workshop which looked into allegations of disclosure of confidential information of the Integrity Commissioner concluded in early July.
The watchdog launched the investigation last year when then Integrity Commissioner Nikola Stepanov raised concerns data had potentially been lost or leaked after a laptop was taken from her office without her knowledge or permission.
During the CCC investigation, the opposition said the laptop was "seized" during a "raid" on Dr Stepanov's office and then "wiped" by senior public servants, which was debunked in the report.
It found LNP accusations were a mischaracterisation of what occurred, with the circumstances in which the laptops were retrieved from the Integrity Commissioner's office did not fit descriptions of "raid" and "seized" and that it had not been "wiped."
Despite this, Dr Robinson said a Royal Commission was needed to confront integrity issues with the Labor government.
"Only a Royal Commission can extinguish the flames and restore confidence in the operation of the Queensland Government," he said.
"Labor's Integrity fires are burning on many fronts, such as the saga around Labor's alleged interference with the corruption-fighting role of Queensland's Integrity Commissioner. The public still doesn't know what was on the laptop."
Capalaba MP Don Brown said he supported calls for LNP members to apologise to Queenslanders for misleading them.
"It is clear that Mark Robinson has not even read the CCC report into the Integrity Commissioner's Laptop, which found that there was absolutely no wrongdoing," he said.
"The report did highlight the LNP's lies over categorising the matter as a "raid" and the laptop being "wiped", none of which were found to be true."
Member for Redlands Kim Richards questioned what she believed was Dr Robinson's own integrity issue.
"It is disappointing that Mark Robinson continues to mislead our Redlands community in light of the CCC report findings," she said.
"What is clear though is that when it comes to real integrity issues currently being experienced within Redland City such as a local LNP aligned elected representative charged with alleged high range drink driving, the Member for Oodgeroo remains silent."
"Mark Robinson and the Leader of the Opposition should apologise for misleading the Queensland public and use their voices to call out serious integrity issues Redlanders are really experiencing."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.