COVID infections at aged care homes have jumped to 776 in Queensland this week, with a suburban Redlands facility reporting two deaths and several others declaring cases among residents and staff.
A weekly federal government report released on July 8 has revealed more than 80 infections were recorded across six Redlands homes, as active outbreaks in the state's aged care facilities climb to 161.
The report also shows two new resident deaths have been reported at Birkdale's Prins Willem Alexander Lodge, while there were 35 deaths across the state during the seven day period.
It comes as a third COVID wave sweeps through Queensland, with 860 people currently being treated for the virus in the state's hospitals, including 12 in ICU.
Queensland currently has the third highest number of residential aged care COVID outbreaks in Australia.
Not all Redlands aged care homes have been included in data released this week.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people 50 and older to get their fourth COVID shot and asked seniors to consider wearing a face mask.
"The people who are ending up in hospital with severe illness are those over 50," Ms Palaszczuk said.
"I'm really urging our seniors to go up there, roll up their sleeves and book in with their GPs to get that fourth dose.
"The people who are ending up in hospital or tragically losing their lives are people over 65.
"If you are over 65, the best thing you can do is get that fourth booster and think about wearing a mask to help prevent that spread."
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said people taking PCR tests were being asked to confirm if they had been infected with COVID previously so the state government could track reinfection rates.
"The message is clear to everyone, it doesn't matter if you've had COVID, you can absolutely get it again," she said.
"What we do know about BA.4 and BA.5, the new sub-variants of Omicron, is that we are seeing reinfection.
"That can happen quite quickly, so it can happen within the 12 weeks that we have talked about previously.
"Anyone who gets any of those obvious symptoms of COVID, whether they think it's just flu or not, I still strongly recommend they take a rapid antigen test."
Adults aged 30 and older are now eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine after the federal government accepted Australian Technical Advisory Group (ATAG) recommendations last week.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
