A family heirloom passed down through generations since the 1900s made for a historic baptism at Ormiston last week.
Theora Antonene Perry, daughter of Nigel and Bethany Perry of Alexandra Hills was baptised in a gown hand-made by her great, great, great great, great grandmother, Catherine Clarke.
Theora's grandmother Jenny Grace said Ms Clarke crafted the gown for her son Earnest who was baptised in it in 1879 and it had since been handed down through many generations.
"Catherine, born in Scotland, sailed on the ship the Rising Sun from Liverpool, UK in 1858," Ms Grace said.
"The gown featured a Scotch Thistle on the bodice and was previously housed in the Beechworth Museum, Victoria.
"Theora's great grandmother Sylvia Clarke, from Melbourne, attended the Baptism.
"She said the gown had served many generations and she felt blessed to be able to share in the special occasion."
Theora was baptised by Reverend Danni Clark at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Ormiston on July 10.
The heritage listed church is also historic, completed in 1868, more than a decade before the dress was made, and served as both a church and a school.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
