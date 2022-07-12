Real estate community doubles down to help the homeless

Real estate agents are coming together to help the homeless for a second year running with a charity event even bigger and better than the last.
The annual 'There's No Place Like Home' Charity dinner hosted by Redlands Coast real estate agents with the Redland Foundation and local businesses raises funds for the Redland Community Centre's (RCC) Homeless United program.
Advertisement
The Homeless United program recently lost a competitive tender for further state government funding and the RCC has called on the community and local businesses to keep the project going.
Last year the dinner was a sell out at the Courthouse Restaurant Cleveland, attended by 110 people who raised $26,000 for the program.
This year the event has moved to the Redlands Sporting Club Wellington Point to double capacity and raise more funds for vulnerable bayside residents.
Organiser Louise Denisenko said she was inspired to organise the event as she experienced homelessness as a teenager.
She said she was looking forward to seeing real estate agents come together with the community and local businesses to support a cause close to her heart once again.
The 'There's No Place Like Home' charity auction and dinner will be held Saturday, September 3 from 6.30pm at the Redlands Sporting Club function room.
Tickets are $150 per person or $1500 for a table of 10 and include canapes, a two course dinner and drinks.
Book directly with the Redlands Sporting Club on 3207 113 and contact Louise Denisenko with any questions.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.