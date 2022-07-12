A REDLANDS man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a Brisbane shopping centre in the early hours of Monday morning.
The 20-year-old Birkdale man is due to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, as police continue investigations into the incident.
Police allege a 24-year-old Bray Park man was fatally stabbed during an altercation between two groups of men at a Brunswick Street shopping complex about 4am on Monday.
Witnesses and officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived on scene to treat that man, but he died at the scene.
Three men were found at a nearby train platform and were taken into custody.
Part of the shopping complex was cordoned off on Monday morning and train commuters were asked to use the centre's rear entrance.
The Redlands man was charged with murder while two other men, aged 20 and 21, were released after assisting police with investigations.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
