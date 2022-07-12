Redland City Bulletin

Birkdale man, 20, charged with murder after man fatally stabbed at Brisbane shopping centre

By Jordan Crick
July 12 2022 - 1:00am
A 20-year-old Redlands man will face court charged with murder after the stabbing death of a man in Brisbane on Monday. File image

A REDLANDS man has been charged with murder after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a Brisbane shopping centre in the early hours of Monday morning.

