CONTACT tracing is underway after health authorities detected a monkeypox case in Queensland on Monday.
The case is being monitored virtually as they undergo self-isolation at home in Brisbane.
It is the state's first confirmed monkeypox case and comes as the World Health Organisation monitors a multi-country outbreak of the disease.
Contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the positive case.
The public health risk is considered to be very low.
Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that can be spread from person to person, with symptoms including fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
A rash often starts on the face and extremities and generally appears within 1-3 days of developing a fever.
The World Health Organisation says 3413 confirmed cases and one death have been reported in 50 countries and territories between January 1 and June 22 this year.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
