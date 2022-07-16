A Sheldon mountain biker is headed overseas to compete against the world's best as he rises in the national ranks and makes a name for himself in the sport.
Bailey Meares, 17, is taking his talent to two junior world title events in the US and Canada.
The Sheldon College Student is ranked number one in Australia for junior pump track and seven for downhill.
Father Darryl Meares said his son picked up mountain biking in 2018 after starting out on BMX.
"Riding a bike was probably the first hing he ever did. He started on BMX as a kid and had his first mountain bike race when he was 14," Mr Meares said.
"Within two years he broke into the top 10 in the country at nationals and he's still in that sphere."
Mr Meares said his son was hoping to prove himself on the international stage in world title events in West Virginia, USA, and British Columbia, Canada and the Crankworx Whistler Mountain Bike Festival.
"There's eight world title races throughout the year, at the moment they are in Europe, but Bailey will just do the two North Americans so he doesn't miss too much school," he said.
"He's going to compete in the pump track event, the duel slalom which is head to head racing and the Canadian open downhill race.
"He's basically doing three weekends of racing in three weeks in North American then coming home to sit year 12 mock exams."
He said it was Meares' last chance to have a go before the competition became a bit more challenging.
"He's going to have a crack at the top juniors, racing in the Under 19s. Next year he'll be an elite so the game is a lot harder because those guys are just getting bigger and stronger and faster," Mr Meares said.
"If he's fortunate enough to crack into that top echelon and has some good results then he might pick up sponsors. That's the ultimate goal, so he's got to prove himself.
"He has the ability to make the qualifying top 25 for the actual race and could place in the top 10 if he puts it together."
The 17-year-old is multi-talented. His love of sport coincides with a passion for acting and musical theatre, and Mr Meares said living just a five minute drive minutes from the trail network at west Mount Cotton made life run a little smoother.
"There's lots of juggling and it was a tough challenge at the start of the year doing musicals and singing," he said.
"It's lots of early mornings for study and late afternoons for rides or he could be up as early as 5am to get to get a training ride in or go to the gym.
"He spends a lot of time training at the Eastern Escarpment trail network and then lots of time sitting on a stationary trainer doing power sessions."
Mr Meares said he was proud of his son's achievements so far and dedication to the sport he loved, training with RATS and becoming a becoming a qualified coach.
Although he's not sure what the plans will be next year, Meares hopes to move to the US and race there to expand his opportunities.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
