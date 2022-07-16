Redland City Bulletin
Exclusive

Council seeks clarity of Quandamooka native title claim for Redlands mainland

EL
By Emily Lowe
July 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Redland City Council has filed a non-claimant application on native title across the Redlands mainland.

The Redland City Council has defended its efforts to block a native title submission by the Quandamooka people, claiming the move was to seek "clarity" over native title status on lots in Wellington Point, Cleveland and Victoria Point.

